Axelum outlines 3 major projects to anchor long-term growth

Following the completion of its partnership with Metro Pacific Agro Ventures, Axelum Resources Corp., manufacturer and exporter of premium coconut products, has crafted three major strategies targeting high-value opportunities on the commercial and sustainability fronts.

It told the local bourse on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, that it is aiming to expand global reach by penetrating unserved and underserved geographies through distributorships, third-party brokers or brick-and-mortar presence.

It also aims to expand into new growth spaces, particularly in the thriving health-conscious population with a pipeline of innovative product concepts in various stages of research and testing, with planned launches scheduled in the coming months.

For 2024, Axelum is also set to formalize a structured sustainability framework.