Ayala Corp. signs $200 million credit facility with Metrobank

AYALA Corp. (Ayala) has secured a senior long-term loan facility amounting to US$200 million from Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), marking another milestone in a relationship that has spanned more than three decades.

The loan facility supports Ayala’s strategic financing initiatives for its ongoing commitments and investments in emerging portfolios, namely, technology and payments, health, logistics and mobility.

The deal was signed on Sept. 16, 2024, by Ayala Corp.’s chief finance officer Alberto de Larrazabal, treasurer Estelito Biacora, Metrobank head of Institutional Banking Sector Mary Mylene Caparas and head of Large Corporates Maria Elena Trinidad.

Caparas said the deal reflects decades of support for Ayala Group’s growth, helping build businesses that transform industries, drive innovation, and contribute to the Philippines’ social and economic development. / PR