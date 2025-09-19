Ayala Group buys Cebu Velez Hospital

AYALA-LED AC Health has acquired a majority stake in Cebu Velez General Hospital (CVGH), a move set to reshape Cebu’s healthcare landscape and strengthen the conglomerate’s presence in the Visayas.

The deal brings one of Cebu’s oldest and most trusted private hospitals into AC Health’s Healthway Medical Network, advancing its goal of building an integrated national healthcare system.

CVGH, a 200-bed Level 3 hospital in Cebu City, has been a cornerstone of healthcare in the province for more than 70 years. By joining the Healthway network, CVGH patients will gain access to wider referral systems, more specialized services and the expertise of a nationwide roster of hospitals and clinics.

For Cebu, the deal signals fresh capital and resources flowing into a sector under pressure to modernize and expand amid rising healthcare demand.

Hospital officials said the partnership ensures CVGH’s legacy of patient-centered care while scaling up its reach and capabilities.

“This alliance strengthens our ability to serve communities by providing access to a broader network of facilities and services,” said James Ting, assistant administrator of CVGH.

The acquisition comes on the heels of a landmark investment in AC Health by Singapore-based impact investor ABC Impact, which committed to take a 16 percent minority stake. The new capital will help finance AC Health’s expansion plans: at least 10 hospitals, 300 clinics, and 1,150 pharmacies nationwide by 2027.

AC Health president and chief executive officer Paolo Borromeo said the Cebu acquisition moves the group closer to its long-term vision of transforming healthcare delivery across the Philippines.

“We see Cebu as critical to building a more accessible and integrated healthcare network,” Borromeo said.

Healthway Medical Network president and chief executive officer Jimmy Ysmael added that incorporating CVGH into the Ayala healthcare system would enhance patient care through stronger referral systems and shared expertise.

Founded in 1947 as a small clinic, CVGH has grown into one of the region’s leading hospitals, known for its roster of specialists and long-standing reputation for quality care. For AC Health, its inclusion marks a significant step in expanding outside Metro Manila and strengthening its foothold in regional growth centers.

Fortman Cline Capital Markets acted as financial adviser to CVGH and its shareholders for the transaction. / KOC