Ayala Group, Japanese firms ink MOUs during PBBM’s Japan visit

SEVERAL memoranda of understanding (MOUs) aimed for intelligent urban services, more inclusive financial services and the use of data-driven digital platforms were signed by officials of the Ayala Group and Japanese firms during the official visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Japan.

The MOUs were signed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, the second day of the President’s four-day state visit to the world’s fourth-largest economy.

In a news release on Thursday, May 28, the publicly-listed conglomerate said Marcos witnessed the signing of the MOUs between officials of Ayala Corp., Globe Telecom, Mynt (the parent company of mobile payment services provider GCash), Mitsubishi Corp., Japan’s largest financial group MUFG, and Japanese telecommunications firm KDDI.

Intelligent City initiative

One of the MOUs is aimed towards the development of the “Intelligent City” initiative, to be implemented initially in Makati City by utilizing data-driven urban platforms using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and advanced connectivity.

“These initiatives will be supported by Globe’s reliable network to improve quality of life, enhance business productivity, and support sustainable growth across sectors such as mobility, retail, energy, and infrastructure,” the news release said.

It said this move will be done alongside the bid towards growth in financial inclusion by “leveraging the combined strengths of Ayala, MUFG, and Mitsubishi Corp.”

“The collaboration will focus on expanding the quality of financial services, deepening ecosystem integration, enabling cross-border opportunities, and advancing digital innovation to drive financial inclusion,” it said.

Ayala Corp. president and chief executive officer Cezar Consing said: “These partnerships reflect our shared commitment to nation-building, leveraging innovation, infrastructure, and technology to support the Philippines’ long-term growth.”

“Together with our Japanese partners, Ayala Corp., Globe, Ayala Land, and Mynt, we are working to build intelligent urban environments and expand GCash’s role as a powerful platform for financial inclusion,” he said.

We are creating more connected cities, more inclusive financial systems, and more opportunities for Filipinos to participate in and benefit from the digital economy,” he added. / PNA