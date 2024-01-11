Ayala Land donates relief goods

COMPANIES under the Ayala Land Inc. have donated relief goods to families affected by the fire that hit Sito Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Dec. 12, 2023.

Representatives from Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Avida Land and Makati Development Corp. turned over 8,760 pieces of 500-milliliter bottled water, 3,888 pieces of noodles and 2,937 pieces of canned goods last Dec. 13, 2023 to the Lapu-Lapu City Government at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Barangay Gun-ob.

Over 4,000 fire victims have been displaced at a time when people were busy with Christmas activities and preparations.

They were temporarily staying at Barangay Pusok’s basketball, volleyball and tennis courts situated below the Marcelo Fernan Bridge. There, they receive food, water, medicine and other needs.

By extending assistance to the fire victims, the Ayala companies expressed the hope that the fire victims will still see hope and find strength despite the calamity.