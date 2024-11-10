Ayala Land posts 15% growth in net income

AYALA Land Inc. sustained its solid earnings growth momentum for the first nine months of 2024, with a net income of P21.2 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year.

Anchored on resilient property demand and consumer activity, consolidated revenues increased 27 percent to P125.2 billion. Property development revenues rose 34 percent to P76.6 billion, on the back of higher residential and commercial lot bookings.

Residential revenues improved 35 percent to P64.2 billion, while revenues from commercial and industrial lots surged 51 percent to P10.4 billion. Office-for-sale revenues for the period stood at P2 billion mainly from project bookings. Nine-month residential sales reservations increased 17 percent to P100.5 billion, driven by the premium market.

The company’s strong sales performance translated to a monthly average of P11.2 billion better than the P9.5 billion average during the previous year.

Total launches for the period reached P45.6 billion, with a 51-49 split between vertical and horizontal projects. / PR