Ayala-led BPI announces offer period for seed bonds, due 2026

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has priced its 1.5-year Peso-denominated Fixed-Rate Bonds due 2026 called BPI Sustainable, Environmental, and Equitable Development Bonds (BPI SEED Bonds), with a principal amount of P5 billion, with an option to upsize.

The BPI SEED Bonds will be issued at par value, bearing an interest rate of 6.2000 percent per annum, paid quarterly.

Applications to purchase the BPI SEED Bonds will require a minimum investment amount of P500,000 and additional increments of P100,000.

BPI will use the net proceeds of the offer to finance or refinance new or existing eligible green and/or social projects.

The offer period for the BPI SEED Bonds will begin on July 19, 2024, and end on Aug. 2, 2024.

The BPI SEED Bonds are expected to be issued and listed with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on Aug. 9, 2024. / PR