Ayala’s ACEN completes coal exit

ACEN said it has achieved 100 percent renewable energy generation across its portfolio, marking a key milestone in a strategic pivot that began nearly a decade ago.

In 2016, ACEN had about 1,000 megawatts of installed capacity, dominated by coal, with renewables accounting for just two percent.

The company later shifted capital and strategy toward clean energy as climate risks and long-term costs of fossil fuels became clearer.

ACEN’s renewable portfolio has since expanded to more than seven gigawatts of attributable capacity, including operating projects and those under construction or with signed agreements.

The Philippines remains its core market, complemented by operations in Australia, Vietnam, India and Lao PDR.

“This milestone reflects our long-term strategy to align with the future energy system,” said ACEN president and chief executive officer Eric Francia. The company is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. / KOC