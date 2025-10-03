Ayala’s ACMobility to exit honda dealerships by 2026

AYALA Corp.’s mobility arm ACMobility will exit its Honda dealership operations by year-end, turning over management of nine branches nationwide to new dealer principals starting Jan. 1, 2026.

The transition covers Honda Cars Makati, Pasig, Shaw, Bacoor, Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, Negros and Cagayan de Oro, currently operated through Iconic Dealership Inc.

ACMobility, Honda’s largest dealer group in the Philippines, with more than 220,000 vehicles sold since 1990, said customers with reservations and service appointments will not be affected.

Chief executive officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said the move is part of efforts to streamline operations and focus on sustainable mobility, electrification and high-growth businesses.

ACMobility has also exited Volkswagen and Maxus distribution and will retain its BYD and Kia distribution, Isuzu and Kia dealerships, Bosch Car Service and EV charging network.

Honda Cars Philippines said details of the new dealer principals will be announced soon. / KOC