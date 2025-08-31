Ayala’s hospitality unit to double hotel portfolio

AS THE Philippines braces for a surge in tourist arrivals, Ayala Land Hospitality Corp. (ALHC) is investing P28.5 billion ($500 million) to double its hotel room inventory to 8,000 by 2030, a nationwide expansion seen to boost the country’s capacity to attract both international and domestic travelers.

The program, funded through a mix of debt and equity over the next five years, will add new properties and upgrade existing ones, positioning the Philippines to compete more strongly in the regional tourism market. The expansion also reflects Ayala Land Hospitality’s strategy of balancing homegrown brands with global names to cater to varied traveler preferences.

Roshan Nandwani, head of marketing and consumer engagement at Ayala Land Hospitality, said the company aims to grow its network to 20 locations in the next few years, expanding the footprint of its flagship Seda Hotels, which currently operates 12 properties nationwide.

“We are expanding our range of properties to address different lifestyle needs while continuing to strengthen our existing brands,” she said during the seventh anniversary of Seda Ayala Center Cebu on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Part of the expansion involves introducing international lifestyle brands. ALHC recently signed agreements with global operators to debut Moxy Hotels by Marriott in Circuit Makati—the brand’s first entry into the Philippines—and Canopy by Hilton at One Ayala in Makati.

The group is also strengthening its luxury portfolio with fresh development plans for El Nido Resorts’ Lagen Island and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Manila, set to open next year. ALHC continues to manage properties under Holiday Inn, Fairmont, and Raffles, while overseeing leisure clubs such as Anvaya Cove and residential hospitality projects like Park Central Towers.

Nandwani emphasized that global partnerships not only diversify offerings but also give the company access to established loyalty programs, expanding its reach among international travelers.

“We are rebuilding and strengthening our homegrown brands while bringing in globally recognized names so everyone can experience what Filipino hospitality is all about,” she said.

ALHC's expansion comes at a critical time, with the Philippines targeting higher inbound arrivals and a stronger tourism recovery. Its investments are expected to help fill gaps in accommodation supply and enhance the country's competitiveness as a destination.