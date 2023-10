AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. registered consolidated revenues of P2.1 billion and a net income of P354 million for the first nine months of 2023.

Domestic demand for industrial lots remained strong with sales reservations totaling P1.4 billion, 10 percent higher than in last year’s nine-month period.

Meanwhile, revenues of P834 million for the period were 31 percent lower than the previous year’s P1.2 billion mainly due to the early-stage completion of newly launched projects.