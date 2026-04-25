Azkal Development Club displays dominant form in Futsaliga

TAIF Salama led the charge with a five-goal performance that propelled University of Makati to a resounding 12-1 victory over Forza FC as the race for semifinal berths reached fever pitch in the PFF Futsaliga presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Herons displayed relentless attacking form in the women’s division at the House of Futsal, installing them into the equation for a Final Four spot with Salama earning her third Bootcamp Player of the Match award on Matchday 6 at the Philsports Arena.

In a highly anticipated showdown, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws and Beach Hut FC played to a 0–0 draw, showcasing defensive discipline and tactical awareness from both sides.

Tenelyn Otom stood out as an impenetrable force at the back for Beach Hut, earning Player of the Match honors after neutralizing FEU’s potent attacks. Despite the stalemate, both teams have secured their places in the Cup semifinals, maintaining their unbeaten records.

The Azkals Development Club (ADC), meanwhile, reaffirmed their dominance in the men’s division with a hard-fought 3–2 win over the previously unbeaten Philippine Women’s University (PWU).

Kenzo Chua keyed a strong performance to secure player of the match honors as ADC capitalized on a strong first-half performance, solidifying their status as the only undefeated team in the division.

MJ Libre continued his remarkable scoring form, delivering a hat trick that carried Tondo FC to a masterful 7-3 victory over the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Radicals in their Manila derby. Tondo FC secured a second straight win to keep the team in contention heading into the final matchday.

ADC remains the lone unbeaten team, asserting its Cup bid despite a fierce challenge from PWU. UA&P’s clutch victory over Enderun elevates them into a crucial position in the standings, while Tondo FC’s resurgence ensures a dramatic fight for the final semis slots. / PR