Aznar is acting Talisay City mayor as Gullas on sick leave

VICE Mayor Choy Aznar will temporarily sit as the acting mayor of Talisay City following the absence of Mayor Gerald Anthony "Samsam" Gullas.

Mayor Gullas posted in his social media page that he needed to rest in order to receive treatment for mild pneumonia, throat infection and kidney stones.

The mayor announced that on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Vice Mayor Aznar will officiate the civil weddings of their constituents on his behalf.

"In the spirit of transparency for all Talisaynons and our constituents since I’m a public official, I will be filing a sick leave Monday, until Friday this week. I am currently in the hospital because I was admitted last Sunday afternoon," Gullas said on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (ANV, TPT)