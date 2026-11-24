CEBU-BASED Aznar Shipping Corp. has postponed its planned initial public offering (IPO) to the first quarter of 2027, citing the need to give prospective institutional investors more time to conduct due diligence and assess the company’s growth prospects.

In a statement, the company said the revised timetable was agreed upon after consultations with its joint lead underwriters, which also considered recent developments in domestic and international capital markets.

“We want to bring in investors who understand the business and can participate in Aznar Shipping’s long-term growth,” said Kyle Alexander C. Aznar, president and chief executive officer.

The company had originally scheduled its offer period from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, 2026, with a planned listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Dec. 18.

The PSE approved the company’s IPO on Nov. 20, subject to compliance with certain conditions. Aznar Shipping will trade under the ticker symbol “ALX.”

Aznar said the company had received sustained interest from investors seeking a closer look at its operations, fleet, financial performance and expansion plans.

Initial non-deal roadshows with qualified institutional buyers also indicated interest in the company’s business model and its capacity to grow revenues through route expansion, the company said.

Investors have also sought to understand how the company is improving vessel utilization and converting additional fleet capacity into higher passenger and cargo volumes across its network, Aznar said.

Aznar Shipping plans to offer up to one billion primary common shares, with an overallotment option of up to 100 million secondary shares held by Aznar Strategic Holdings, Inc.

The offer price is capped at P0.67 per share, with the final price to be determined through a book-building process. At the maximum price, the primary offering could raise up to P670 million in gross proceeds, while the secondary offering could generate an additional P67 million if fully exercised.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the primary offering to fund fleet expansion, develop shipyard facilities and support general corporate purposes.

Aznar Shipping said it would continue engaging with prospective investors and monitor market conditions before determining the new offer dates, subject to regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PSE.

The company operates a short-haul, high-frequency shipping model with nine operating vessels focused on four major inter-island routes with regular port calls at eight ports across the Visayas. / KOC