Azzela buyers, agencies meet at Capitol

FRUSTRATED homebuyers of Azzela Properties Development Corp. (APDC) are pressing government agencies to take concrete action on stalled housing projects in Minglanilla, Cebu.

In a coordination meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, held at the Capitol Social Hall, homebuyers expressed dissatisfaction with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) handling of the issue.

They said the agency should have acted earlier to prevent the continued sale of lots after the cease and desist order (CDO) was issued against Azzela.

Axel Mangila of DHSUD said the CDO remains in effect prohibiting any sale or transfer of titles to buyers until the developer resolves its compliance issues.

The agency also announced the creation of an enforcement unit that will ensure that CDOs are properly implemented and violators are penalized.

However, Azzela homebuyers argued that the DHSUD should have already pursued criminal charges against Azzela’s owner, Lloyd Adlawan.

During the coordination meeting, some participants suggested working with the DHSUD to file formal complaints against Adlawan and to investigate the ownership and classification of the lots being sold.

Buyers also questioned whether the properties are alienable and disposable and called for the release of official records from Minglanilla’s local government unit (LGU) regarding the project’s permits and development status.

Accountability

Annie Reniva, who heads the group of affected buyers, urged other “victims” to unite in seeking justice and accountability against Adlawan.

In an interview with Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program on Wednesday, Oct. 29, Reniva said Azzela homebuyers are split between those demanding refunds and those who want to prioritize Adlawan’s prosecution.

She said this division may have been exploited to weaken their collective action.

Reniva, accompanied by her legal counsel, advised homebuyers to file large-scale estafa complaints against Adlawan to facilitate his arrest.

Meanwhile, another meeting will be scheduled with relevant agencies along with Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad and the town’s legal and planning offices.

Azzela Properties has faced public scrutiny since 2022 when it was issued a CDO by the DHSUD 7 for selling housing units without proper permits. Despite the order, buyers said pre-selling continued for units that remain unbuilt. / EHP