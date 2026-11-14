Babag youth turn scrap paper into learning materials

Antawn Sumalinog / Babag National High School

YOUNG people in Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, turned scrap paper into around 50 recycled sheets of paper during the Balikha Paper Recycling Project workshop organized by the Babag Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at the Babag Sports Complex, Lapu-Lapu City.

Balikha, which stands for “Babag Balik Likha,” is a paper recycling initiative introduced by SK representative Hazel Grace Dolino and pioneered by the Babag SK.

Implemented in the barangay for the past three years, the project collects scrap and unusable paper and transforms it into usable notebooks.

Beyond reducing paper waste, the project seeks to provide educational materials to students and eventually establish an income-generating opportunity for young people.

Partnership

The event was conducted in partnership with Lapu-Lapu City College facilitators and guest speakers from the Lapu-Lapu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

Cenro representative Pascual Dente discussed proper waste segregation, waste classification, and the importance of recycling materials such as paper, cardboard boxes, and plastic bottles.

“If we cannot dispose of and segregate our trash properly, we will be overwhelmed by it,” Dente said.

Meanwhile, Babag 2 Elementary School teacher Rodrigo Bentulan shared how the project’s previous implementation had benefited students from low-income families.

In October 2025, Balikha produced 20 recycled notebooks, which were donated to students at Babag 2 Elementary School.

“Through the Balikha project, our learners receive not just notebooks but the underlying meaning of community coordination in helping one another through recycling,” Bentulan said.

Participants applied the techniques demonstrated during the activity to transform scrap paper into new usable sheets of paper.