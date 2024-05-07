Baby Boomers to reunite at ‘The Rockin’ 60’s’

AN UPCOMING event titled “The Rockin’ 60’s” is set to bring together Baby Boomers from Cebu City for a grand reunion.

The event, scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2024, will take place at the Sacred Heart Center located on D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City.

Promising an evening filled with music and nostalgia, the “Rockin’ 60’s” dinner-dance will feature performances by 10 of Cebu’s most beloved bands from the 1960s student party circuit.

Among the bands set to perform are Spit of the Morning Sun, Viscounts, Drifters, Continentals, Griffins, Humming Birds, Hornets, Drizzles, Chosen Fools, Cams, and possibly four more bands.

Dubbed the biggest “jam session” in the last five decades, the soirée will feature songs of the Beatles, Cascades, Herman’s Hermits, Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, The Hollies, Association, Dave Clark 5, Cliff Richard, and many more songs that will evoke wistful memories of time long gone.

Former students

Organizers are inviting former high school students from institutions like University of San Carlos, St. Theresa’s, Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion, Sacred Heart, Stella Maris, Colegio de San Jose Recoletos, University of Southern Philippines and others who were part of the student body during the 1960s to participate in the event.

According to the organizers, the event presents an opportunity to reconnect with old classmates and reminisce about youthful days.

Clubs from that era are encouraged to register early for booking as space is limited. Interested individuals can make reservations by contacting Raul Laurente at 09178521620.

Organizers said this one-night-only gathering promises to be a nostalgic journey back in time.