Baby Jaguars demolish Baby Warriors to stay spotless

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars pushed their winning streak to four games as they handily defeated the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 92-56, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory, which gave USJ-R a clean 4-0 mark, placed them in third place in the standings. USC, on the other hand, dropped to 1-6.

Judd Rueda had 15 points to lead the Baby Jaguars, while JV Oringo and Ralphn Sampan added 11 markers apiece.

In the other high school match, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers bested the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers, 56-48, to improve to 4-2. Ismael Culdora was UV’s high-point-man with 13 markers.

In the collegiate division, the USP-F Panthers clobbered the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 77-65, to raise their record to 4-1.

Winston Bingil waxed hot from beyond the arc, draining six three-pointers, on his way to tallying a game-high 26 points. Peter John Peteros added 10 markers.

Lastly, the reigning champions UV Green Lancers walloped the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46.