Baby Lancers roll past Baby Warriors

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers whipped the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 82-64, to secure their second win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. high school division basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2025.

The Lancers, with Carl Jacob Cortes leading the attack from various angles, never gave the Baby Warriors any breathing room throughout the game.

They even stretched their biggest lead to as much as 26 points, 52-26, early in the third quarter and never looked back until the final buzzer.

Cortes sizzled with 25 points, while AJ Ejurango added 14 for UV, which notched its first win at the expense of the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 76-48, four days earlier.

Llyco Ventura, who grabbed five rebounds, contributed 10 points.

The loss marked San Carlos’ second straight defeat. They previously fell to Don Bosco Technical College, 67-62, on September 14.

Neil Ashley Ibarita led the Baby Warriors with 19 points and four rebounds, while Brad Miguel Yu chipped in 16. / JBM