Baby Panthers beat Baby Cheetahs in Cesafi

Champ Davidson Brigoli of USPF Baby Panthers was named best player of the game. (JBM)
THE University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers picked up their fourth win in seven games by beating Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 71-65, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament high school division at the Cebu Coliseum in Cebu City on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Champ Davidson Brigoli fired 16 points, including two treys from beyond the arc to lead coach Alan Cabatingan chargers.

He was named best player of the game.

With a 4-3 card, the Baby Panthers moved up to fifth place in the team standing, behind Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats (4-2) and defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Manila Magis Eagles (4-1).

The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons continues to pace the 11-team competition with 6-1 slate , while University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters followed with 5-2 card. (JBM)

