Baby-selling ‘rampant’ online

THE National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has highlighted difficulties in monitoring the region-wide illegal selling of babies in the country, as most transactions are conducted online, according to an official.

NACC Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada, in a press release on Thursday, July 18, 2024, said transactions are often carried out privately, and many Facebook (FB) pages facilitating illegal adoptions are not visible to the public.

“It is hard for us to determine region-specific illegal Facebook pages facilitating illegal adoption. A lot of the succeeding transactions are done privately and not on the Facebook page visible to the public,” she explained when asked about monitoring efforts in Central Visayas and in Cebu.

However, Estrada assured that their Information Technology unit is developing more sophisticated tools to monitor less visible FB pages and groups.

This statement comes in the wake of a recent incident where a six-day-old baby was sold for P25,000 via FB. A 51-year-old midwife was charged with facilitating the illegal online adoption in an entrapment operation held in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday, July 16.

Charges

The operation was led by the Department of Justice (DOJ)–Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking (IACAT) and the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The suspect is charged with violating several laws, including the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Since February this year, NACC has monitored 23 FB groups involved in illegal baby selling, reporting them to the Philippine National Police. Four individuals have been apprehended so far, including the midwife.

Estrada noted that online sellers of babies on FB are resilient, posing additional challenges in apprehending criminals. Despite these difficulties, NACC is set to chair the newly created DOJ-IACAT-Technical Working Group on Anti-Illegal Adoption.

The NACC urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, as part of the ongoing efforts to combat child trafficking and illegal online adoption. / CDF