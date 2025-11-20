Baby Webmasters halt Dragons' winning streak

THE University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters stopped the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons' winning streak with a 66-58 win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament high school division at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

With the win, the Baby Webmasters kept their hopes alive with a 3-3 record.

"We need to sweep our four remaining games to make it to the next round," said Baby Webmasters head coach Reggie Licanda.

Despite the loss, CEC remained on top of the team standings with a 6-2 record.