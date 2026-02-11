Baby Wildcats dethrone defending champion Baby Lancers to claim Cesafi 15U title

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats made history in the 25-year old Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) when they completed a stunning victory in the finals, toppling the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 55-39, in a winner-take-all Game 3 in the 15-Under division at the Cebu Coliseum, Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

​In what many considered a matchup of the promising stars, the Junior Wildcats proved they were no mere newcomers in the league and probably the first rookie team in Cesafi history to win the title.

Entering their debut season, CIT-U did not just participate, but they dominated, culminating in a defensive masterclass that silenced the erstwhile titlist, the UV squad.

Leading the charge for the Baby Wildcats was the tournament standout Paul Desquitado, who earned the MVP honors.

Desquitado, who fired 16 points all night long, orchestrated the offense and delivered crucial baskets when UV threatened a comeback. His composure under pressure allowed the Wildcats to protect their double-digit lead in the final quarter.

At one time, the Baby Lancers tried to mount a big rally with unanswered two successive triples beyond the arc and a short jumper to close the gap at, 28-36.

But that proved to be their last push as the Baby Wildcats went back to work to secure the win.

Ivan Geraldez also finished in double figures with 10, while Bernard Alsola notched nine points.

For the losing Baby Lancers, Mark Tundag fired 12 while Jared Go had eight points. Skerl Basilisco was the missing factor for the Baby Lancers as he was limited to only four points.

Under the mentorship of neophyte coaches Christian Floyd Taboada and Axel Rabaya, the Baby Wildcats swept the elimination and semifinals round to claim the number 1 spot in the finals.

They even started the championship series with a bang beating the Baby Lancers by a wide margin, 59-45, but only to lose in Game 2, 70-44, that halted their winning streak and put their campaign in jeopardy.

However, in deciding Game 3, the Junior Wildcats shifted gears, employing a relentless full-court press that rattled the seasoned Baby Lancers who were forced into a spate of turnovers.

The victory is more than just a trophy. By finishing their maiden season at the top of the mountain, the 15U squad has ended 15 years of championship drought for CIT-U in the Cesafi era.

The last time it won the title was in 2009-2010 season when they ruled the high school division led by Macmac Tallo, who at 15 years of age became the youngest MVP in Cesafi history.

"Sa Game 2, nalubong mi kay gilupig gyud mi sa ilang effort. So amo lang gi remind ang mga bata (sa Game 3) nga mohatag gyud mi og extra effort nga ma pressure namo sila at the same time mabuhat namo ang among gustong mahimo," said Taborada, who added that their win was totally the will of God. (JBM)