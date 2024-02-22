Bacaro ends hiatus, KOs Piencenaves

CARLO Bacaro had a successful ring comeback following a first round knockout of Marjon Piencenaves in a scheduled six-rounder in the main event of Prime Stags Sports’ “Sumbagay sa Lagtang” on Feb. 20, 2024 at the Lagtang Gym in Talisay City, southern Cebu.

It was a competitive fight at the onset between two former Omega Boys. Piencenaves had his moment early in the opening round landing some good combinations.

The 24-year-old Bacaro made up for a slow start and landed right straight to the midsection of Piencenaves that dropped him to the canvas near the end of the first round. Referee Rey Caitom waved off the bout with two seconds remaining in the round for a Bacaro victory.

Bacaro stayed perfect with 11-0 with seven knockouts, while Piencenaves dropped to 6-9-1 with four knockouts.

Bacaro was coming off a long layoff. He last fought on Jan. 11, 2023, in which he defeated veteran Ryan Sermona by unanimous decision in Cebu City.

Bacaro is now training at the Prime Stags Gym under the guidance of coach Fernando Ocon, who’s best known as the former coach of former world champion Marlon Tapales.

In the undercard, Marlon Alejandro (3-4-2) scored an upset over previously unbeaten Jimmybie Cais (3-1, 1 KO) after beating him by split decision.

Alejandro got the nod of two of the three judges with identical scores of 39-37, while the other judge scored it 39-37 for Cais.

Joperson Trazo (2-0) remained undefeated with a convincing unanimous decision win over Jessie Mark Gomez (0-2). / EKA