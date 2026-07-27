Bacaro nets WBF belt

CARLO Bacaro scored a picture-perfect second-round knockout of Thai journeyman Channarong Injampa in the main event of the “Fist of Fury XII: Cebu Clash 2026” on Sunday, July 26, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The fight card was a joint presentation of Chao Sy International Promotions, Verano Boxing Promotions, and Ringside Cebu.

Bacaro showcased his punching power, landing a crushing left hook that sent Injampa tumbling through the ropes in the second round. The referee immediately waved off the bout at the 2:16 mark.

“I didn’t expect it (to finish that fast). What I was expecting is that I would fight to win even if it went the distance,” said the 26-year-old Bacaro. “It was God’s will that I timed my punch right. I’m very happy with the win.”

The Hong Kong-based Bacaro improved his record to 15-2 with nine knockouts, while Injampa fell to 21-26 with 15 knockouts.

With the victory, Bacaro captured the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver welterweight title.

Bacaro’s manager, Verano Boxing Promotions head Jake Verano, expressed confidence in his fighter’s future following the impressive win.

“Carlo has a huge chance of making it big, as long as he’s determined and he trains hard,” Verano said.

In the co-main event, Thailand’s Chan Sala (14-12, 9 KOs) scored a huge upset by stopping erstwhile unbeaten prospect Saagar Pradhan (8-1, 3 KOs) in the fifth round.

In the undercard, Junibert Bantay (10-2, 2 KOs) scored a third-round stoppage of Joseph Lanat (3-3, 2 KOs). Jaervi Hernani (1-0) enjoyed a successful professional debut with a unanimous decision victory over Norman Rusiana (1-12-2), while Wengel Mendoza (1-0) also won his first pro bout via unanimous decision against fellow newcomer Alvin Yongco (0-1).

Robert John Seares (2-0, 1 KO) beat Junriel Navares (0-2) by majority decision and Ken Danila (7-1, 6 KOs) stopped Jeffrey Stella (5-15-4, 4 KOs) in the second round. / EKA