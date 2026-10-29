Bacaro to fight in HK

HONG Kong-based Filipino boxer Carlo Bacaro will fight for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental welterweight title against undefeated Chinese pug Sairike Tuolewutayi in Verano Promotions’ “The Encounter 3” card on Nov. 21, 2026, at the Harbour Grand in Hong Kong.

Earlier this year, Bacaro failed in his bid for the WBO Asia-Pacific super-welterweight belt after suffering a ninth-round technical knockout defeat at the hands of Ryota Toyoshima in Japan.

He dropped down in weight and bounced back last July 26 with a second-round knockout win against Thai veteran Channarong Injampa in Cebu City to claim the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver welterweight crown.

Bacaro, who now trains at the Verano Boxing Gym in Hong Kong, started his career in Cebu City and won his first 12 bouts. His unbeaten run ended in his 13th fight when he was knocked out by Pavel Sosulin in the third round in Armenia last year. He moved to Hong Kong that year.

Tuolewutayi, on the other hand, has only six pro bouts under his belt in a career that started in 2021.

After winning his first four fights in China, Tuolewutayi had his first international bout this year. He fought Filipino Ador Torres and settled for a split draw in Thailand.

Tuolewutayi then won his next fight by unanimous decision against South Korean Hye Sung Park in China.

Bacaro has an impressive record of 15-2 with nine knockouts, while Tuolewutayi is 5-0-1 with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Filipino prospect Jaervi Hernani (2-0, 1 KO) will also see action on the same card against China’s Yang Weilin (2-0, 2 KOs) in another Philippines-versus-China matchup. / EKA