Bacaro vs. Injampa headlines in Galleria slugfest

CARLO Bacaro will be looking to bounce back as he takes on journeyman Thai Channarong Injampa for the World Boxing Foundation Silver welterweight bout in the main event of “Fist of Fury XII - Cebu Clash 2026” - a boxing event co-promoted by Chao Sy International Promotions, Verano Boxing Promotions, and Ringside Cebu - on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The 26-year-old Bacaro is coming a ninth round stoppage loss to Ryota Toyoshima in a World Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific super-welterweight title fight last April 4, 2026 in Japan. It was his second

career defeat.

Despite the losses, Bacaro is still considered a promising prospect and will be entering his prime years.

Meanwhile, Injampa has a ton of experience despite just being 24 years old. He has a total of 46 pro bouts.

Injampa is also eying a victory after losing his last fight to Yukiya Ochiai by unanimous decision in Japan last April 19, 2026 in Japan.

Bacaro has a win-loss record of 14-2 with eight knockouts, while Injampa is 21-25 with 15 knockouts.

In the co-main feature, undefeated Hongkonger Saagar Pradhan (8-0, 3 KOs) clashes with Thai Chan Sala (13-12, 8 KOs) in non-title bout.

In the undercard, Junibert Bantay (9-2, 1 KO) locks horns with Joseph Lanat (3-2, 2 KOs), Jaervi Hernani turns pro against Norman Rusiana (1-11-2), Wengel Mendoza is also having his pro debut against Alvin Yongco, Robert John Suarez slugs it out with Junriel Navares (0-1), and Ken Danila (6-1, 5 KOs) is up against Jeffrey Stella (5-14-4, 4 KOs).

Before the pro fights, the show will be featuring eight amateur bouts. / EKA