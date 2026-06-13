Back to basics: Kids trade screens for street games

Just like in the old days, children played traditional street games such as Chinese garter and pogs, flew paper airplanes through the streets of the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City and soared colorful kites along the coastal area of Barangay Ermita, taking full advantage of the holiday during the celebration of the 128th Philippine Independence Day on Friday, June 12, 2026. In an era when many youth are glued to video screens and cellphone games, scenes like these have become rare, making the sight of kids playing outside even more nostalgic and meaningful. These lively moments of simple games, sea breezes and laughter brought life to the community, beautifully reflecting the enduring spirit of Filipino culture, freedom and togetherness.