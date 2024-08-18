Back-to-School bash: Student strategies for Success

Kicking off a new school year can be like jumping into the unknown, especially for those moving up a grade or to a new school. That’s where a bit of festive fun makes all the difference.

Since 2016, Mundo Granate has earned a reputation as one of Cebu’s most exciting and grand back-to-school celebrations. The event is a full-fledged university festival hosted by Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA, attracting an estimated six thousand attendees including students, teachers and community members.

On Aug. 10, 2024, the event featured a special performance by the Baguio-based band Cup of Joe whose hits include “Tingin” and “Ikaw Pa Rin ang Pipiliin Ko.”

“Cup of Joe’s image aligns perfectly with the university’s branding. They were the most suitable band to highlight Mundo Granate, given their musicality, production value and the values they represent — good vibes and inclusivity,” said Vyshinsky Cabase, a digital marketing specialist at SWU.

This year’s theme, “Unmasking,” brought the campus to life, mirroring the excitement surrounding SWU Bacolod’s upcoming launch. Inspired by Bacolod City’s famous Masskara Festival, the event was a grand display of energy and culture.

“The event was truly amazing. The perfect weather contributed to a fantastic atmosphere, making it enjoyable for everyone. It was really motivating to see students from many departments and nationalities come together,” said Johanna Grace Leren, a first-year student of Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Back-to-school

On the brink of a new school year, students from diverse courses are stirring up a blend of excitement and jitters as they share their back-to-school game plans.

Hexter Zerda, a second-year Arts and Communication student, talked about resetting his body clock to prepare for school.

“I’m naturally a night person, which means I often stay up late and catch up on sleep during the day. To prepare for school, I decided to reset my body clock by staying awake all day so I’d be sleepy by evening,” shared Hexter. He also mentioned getting ready for the busy school schedule by cutting back on hobbies, such as reducing his time playing in the band, to prioritize his studies.

Meanwhile, Ben Francis Pardillo, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering student, spoke about the need to reorganize his routine with the end of summer break.

“The main thing I prepared for going back to school is scheduling my tasks and classes. During summer break, I could do whatever I wanted and whenever I wanted, but with school just around the corner I need to be more organized and thorough,” shared Ben.

Lastly, Natalie Kaye Daligdig, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing student, discussed the exciting aspects of returning to school, particularly the thrill of shopping for new supplies.

“The most exciting part of going back to school is definitely purchasing new school supplies. As someone who loves the color purple, it was challenging to find everything I needed in physical stores. Online shops have been my best friend throughout this process. You have to make sure you secure the essentials before heading into the new school year. Some of my must-haves include a portable fan to beat the unbearable heat, a power bank to keep your phone charged and an emotional support water bottle to stay hydrated,” shared Natalie.

She also emphasized that the most important preparation for going back to school is taking care of yourself. To perform well, your mental health needs to be in good shape.

“You can always have moments of breakdown and tears, but you also need to get up and keep going. No one else is going to earn that degree for you!” added Natalie.