Back-to-school romance: 5 high school K-dramas that will make you fall in love all over again

As the season of love envelops us, there’s no better way to relive the sweet, sometimes awkward, but always memorable moments of young love than diving into the world of K-dramas.

High school, with its unique blend of innocence, first loves and coming-of-age struggles, has been a popular backdrop for some of the most heartwarming and relatable K-dramas. Here are five must-watch titles that will take you on a nostalgic journey back to your school days and leave you feeling enamored:

“Boys Over Flowers” (2009)