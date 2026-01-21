Bacolod racers set new FWD record

CLARK, Pampanga — Racers from Bacolod City made Philippine motorsports history over the weekend (Jan. 17-18, 2026) after breaking a 12-year-old front-wheel-drive record at the opening leg of the 2026 National Drag Racing Championship (NDRC) at Clark International Speedway.

Mark Yanson, Carlo Tinsay and US-based Omar Crespo clocked an official time of 8.824 seconds in the 400-meter sprint, eclipsing a national mark that had stood since 2014.

The trio competed against nearly 100 car entries from across the country in the season-opening NDRC event.

Crespo, who represents Area 51 Car Racers and is based in Orlando, Florida, is a respected drag racer and high-performance vehicle tuner in the international racing circuit. His involvement provided key tuning expertise that helped the Bacolod racers secure the record-breaking run.

The effort was also backed by Leo Rey Yanson, sports patron and chairman of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies, whose support proved instrumental in the team’s campaign.

“We’re humbled and proud,” said Yanson and Tinsay. “This record is not just ours — it belongs to Bacolod. Getting an official Philippine record is a dream come true.”

Although the Bacolod racers will not compete in the remaining legs of the NDRC season, their primary objective was to secure an official Philippine record — a goal they successfully achieved.

“Seeing Bacolod achieve an official record makes me truly happy,” said Leo Rey Yanson. “It’s a testament to the dedication, skill and teamwork of these young racers.”

Winners in the NDRC are determined through a combination of outright speed, bracket racing, the Quick 8 shootout among the fastest cars and official Philippine records.

The Bacolod racers’ performance specifically reset the national benchmark for front-wheel-drive drag racing, ending a record drought that lasted more than a decade.

The achievement is expected to further boost Bacolod City's growing presence in the Philippine drag racing scene.