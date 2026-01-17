Bacolod wins Sinulog Cup 18-under title

THE Bacolod Team bagged the championship of the Online Basketball League (OBL) Sinulog Cup 2026 18-under basketball tournament after defeating the Ormoc squad, 64–57, at the Cebu Eastern College gym on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Ruyton Celis of Bacolod was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition, which featured six teams and tipped off on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Joining Celis in the Mythical Five were James Subayno (Ormoc), Joshua Sicsic (Ormoc), Andre Hucalinas (Bacolod) and Kenneth Fuller (Cebu).

The annual tournament is organized by former PBA mainstay Mark Anthony Tallo and coach Rodmark del Rosario. / JBM