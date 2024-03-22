‘Bad boy’ from Medellin posts bail to avoid being imprisoned

A 43-YEAR-OLD "bad boy" from Medellin town, northern Cebu, avoided jail term by posting P120,000 in bail before the police could execute the arrest order the court had issued for his unlawful possession of a gun.

Major Timothy Jim Romanillos, chief of the Medellin Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Reynante Eyac, also known as Nante, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued on March 19, 2024 by Judge Samson Kintanar Layese of Regional Trial Court Branch 79 in Bogo City for violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act."

But according to Romanillos, Eyac posted bond in court on March 21 or two days after the arrest warrant was issued.

"Naa siguroy nakapindot niya nga dunay migawas nga warrant gisugat dayon nila sa korte piyansa," according to Romanillos.

(Perhaps he was told beforehand that he was the subject of an arrest warrant, which is why he appeared in court to post bail.)

On May 9, 2023, Eyac was also taken into custody in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin, pursuant to an arrest order that Judge Hyacinth John Jadraque of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court-Medellin had issued on April 26, 2023.

On July 3, 2023, the police invaded his home in Barangay Antipolo, Medellin by virtue of a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Samson Troy Layese on June 27, 2023, but Eyac was not present.

Taken from his residence was a .45 handgun with two magazines full of ammunition.

On November 22, 2023, Eyac was again arrested pursuant to three arrest warrants issued by Judge Jadraque.

His arrest took place while he attended a hearing at the Palace of Justice in the Qimonda building in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City. (GPL, TPT)