Bad Bunny joins ‘Toy Story 5’

BAD Bunny is joining the cast of “Toy Story 5” as the voice of a new character called “Pizza With Sunglasses,” described as a cool and mysterious forgotten toy living in an abandoned backyard shed.

The film also features Scottish actor Alan Cumming as an evil version of Bullseye, while franchise mainstays Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return.

The story follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang as they try to save Bonnie from a new threat — her smart tablet named Lilypad. The film is set for release on June 19, 2026. / JAT S