Badburn unleashes new single ‘End Undone’

BADBURN returns with a crushing new single, “End Undone,” continuing the band’s relentless resurgence following recent releases “Law of the Scale” and “The Weight.”

Built on themes of fire, rebirth and unbroken will, “End Undone” frames destruction not as an ending, but as a catalyst for renewal. The track confronts collapse head-on, turning loss and hardship into proof of survival, with scars worn openly rather than hidden.

Musically, the song charges forward with uncompromising riffs and driving rhythms, anchored by the band’s signature intensity. Lyrically, it reflects endurance and resolve — acknowledging what has been lost while refusing to be defined by it.

Following the hard-hitting aggression of “Law of the Scale” and the introspection of “The Weight,” “End Undone” marks another chapter in Badburn’s ongoing evolution. The release reinforces the band’s standing in the local hardcore scene: seasoned, scarred and still standing.

“End Undone” is now available on all major streaming platforms. / PR S