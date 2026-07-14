Badian assures public Kawasan Falls remains safe after cobra sightings

THE Municipality of Badian in southwestern Cebu has assured residents and tourists that Kawasan Falls remains safe and open despite recent reports of cobra sightings at the popular tourist destination.

In an advisory released Tuesday, July 14, 2026, through Breathtaking Badian, the municipality's official tourism page, the Municipal Tourism Office (MTO) acknowledged public concern over reported snake sightings within the Kawasan Falls and canyoneering area. It said such encounters are expected in a protected natural environment.

The MTO said the area, surrounded by forests and river ecosystems, serves as a natural habitat for various wildlife species, including reptiles.

"As a protected natural tourist attraction surrounded by forest and riverine ecosystems, the area serves as a natural habitat for various wildlife species, including reptiles," it said.

Calls for warning signs

The advisory followed Facebook posts by residents that gained attention on social, urging the local government to install warning signs informing visitors about the possible presence of cobras.

The residents said their appeal was intended to raise awareness rather than discourage tourism.

Netizens also called on tourism authorities to provide visitors with information on snakebite prevention and emergency response.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Sheila Faciol said during a July 7 press conference that the Provincial Government would distribute 100 vials of newly procured polyvalent antivenom free of charge to treat life-threatening snakebites after an increase in reported snake encounters across Cebu Province. The shipment arrived on July 3 to improve access to specialized treatment.

Safety measures reinforced

The MTO said it continues to coordinate with concerned agencies and site management personnel to monitor the area and strengthen visitor safety measures.

It noted that wildlife sightings may occasionally occur, particularly in less disturbed portions of the forest and river system surrounding Kawasan Falls.

Visitors were advised to remain within designated trails, viewing areas and authorized canyoneering routes and to avoid approaching, disturbing or attempting to handle wildlife.

"Visitors are advised to stay within designated public areas and follow all tourism safety guidelines," MTO said.

The municipality also said it would install additional information and awareness signs in strategic areas throughout the site to remind visitors to remain alert while respecting the area's natural habitat.

Snakebite response

The MTO reiterated the Department of Health's (DOH) recommended first-aid measures for snakebite victims. These include keeping the victim calm, immobilizing the bitten limb with a splint or sling, if available, and bringing the patient immediately to the nearest hospital or health facility. It stressed that antivenom remains the only effective treatment for venomous snakebites.

The DOH also warned against applying a tourniquet, cutting or sucking the wound, placing ice or herbal remedies on the bite, massaging the affected area, taking medication without medical advice or raising the bitten limb above heart level.

Kawasan Falls, one of Cebu's leading tourist destinations, is known for its turquoise cascades and canyoneering routes that attract thousands of local and foreign visitors each year.

Protecting wildlife

The MTO said protecting the area's biodiversity remains part of the municipality's commitment to responsible tourism while ensuring visitor safety.

It also reminded the public that not all snakes found in the area are venomous and that seeing a snake does not necessarily pose an immediate danger.

Authorities urged visitors to remain vigilant, follow established safety protocols and immediately report wildlife sightings to tourism personnel or accredited guides.

The local government said trained tourism personnel, canyoneering guides and emergency responders would continue to be deployed throughout the site.

"Thank you for your continued cooperation and support in keeping Kawasan Falls safe, responsible and nature-friendly for everyone."

In a separate social media post, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) reminded visitors to protect wildlife in accordance with Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the unlawful collection, possession, harming, killing or unauthorized use of wildlife.

Menro also advised visitors to observe wildlife without disturbing it, allow animals to move away naturally, stay on designated trails, report potentially dangerous wildlife near visitor areas to site personnel and take photographs only from a safe distance.

The office reminded visitors not to touch, catch, feed, chase or corner wild animals. It also warned against throwing objects at wildlife, attempting to kill animals, collecting wildlife as souvenirs or littering, saying improperly discarded waste may attract wild animals.

Menro said wildlife plays an important role in maintaining the ecological health of Kawasan Falls and encouraged visitors to help conserve the area by following established guidelines.

"Remember: Observe. Respect. Protect. Leave only footprints and take only memories," it said. (Mi Kizziah Reeve A. Tantog, UP Cebu intern)