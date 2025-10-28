Badian canyoneering site reopens after safety clearing operations

THE Municipal Government of Badian has announced the reopening of its canyoneering site following thorough clearing operations conducted by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) on October 26-27, 2025.

In a statement posted on the town’s tourism Facebook page “Breathtaking Badian” on Tuesday, October 28, the MDRRMO said the area has been cleared of potential hazards, allowing tourism activities to resume.

The site was earlier temporarily closed to ensure the safety of visitors after authorities conducted risk assessments and inspections.

The local government reminded the public that canyoneering remains a high-risk, nature-based adventure activity.

It urged visitors to strictly follow safety protocols, including the mandatory use of helmets and life vests, and to comply with the instructions of accredited guides at all times.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors remain our utmost priority,” the statement read, encouraging tourists to continue practicing responsible and sustainable tourism. (CDF)