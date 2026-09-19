Badian gets P105M irrigation upgrade

MORE than 250 farmers in Badian, Cebu are set to regain full irrigation access after the Regional Project Advisory Board approved a P105.38-million rehabilitation and upgrading project on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

The board approved the proposal to restore the Taytay Communal Irrigation System, which will draw water from the Basak River to deliver 400 liters per second to crop fields across six local communities. The improved network aims to boost regional yields for rice, corn and vegetables.

A total of 259 agricultural workers across Barangays Taytay, Banhigan, Poblacion, Dagatan, Dobdob and Lambug are targeted to benefit from the restored infrastructure.

Funding for the P105,383,219.95 infrastructure venture falls under the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up program. World Bank loan proceeds will cover 70 percent of the total cost, while the DA provides 10 percent. The Municipal Government of Badian will contribute the remaining 20 percent in local counterpart equity.

DA 7 Executive Director Angel Enriquez led the review panel alongside representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA). Officials from the Department of Agrarian Reform and the Department of the Interior and Local Government participated online.

During the proposal review, panel members evaluated structural design standards, construction materials and maintenance strategies. The board raised specific questions regarding municipal protections for agricultural zones to prevent commercial developments from encroaching on land surrounding the irrigation network.

Badian Municipal Planning and Development coordinator engineer Bryan Malatag assured board members that local officials will enforce strict zoning policies to safeguard designated farmlands.

To support operations after construction completes, the NIA promised to hold system management workshops for local stakeholders.

Enriquez commended Badian officials for their prompt submission of the proposal and encouraged the Municipality to broaden its focus toward livestock opportunities like goat production, a key agricultural product in Central Visayas.

Badian Mayor Jerome Christian Librando welcomed the decision, stating that restoring water flow to dormant fields will revitalize the town’s farming sector. / CDF