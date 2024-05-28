Badian hospital’s utility worker sustains cut after being punched by security guard

A utility worker in Badian District Hospital sustained a big cut on his eyebrow after he was attacked by the hospital’s security guard.

The incident took place past 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the hospital located in Barangay Poblacion, Badian, southwest Cebu.

The victim, Hilario Baynosta Quilistino, reported to the police that he was inside the comfort room to relieve himself when security guard Joel Pabrica Sitones shook the cubicle.

This caused him to go out and was punched by Sitones, who then ran away and is currently being sought by the police.

The Badian police conducted an inquiry and discovered that the two had a long-standing grudge. (DVG,TPT)