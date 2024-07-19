Badian hosts 24th annual Banig Weaving Contest

The materials produced will be displayed for orders.

“For display to siya, para basis sa orders,” Endab said.

The price varies per size especially for the mats, since the designs are customized.

“Ang prices ani kay mo vary siya since customized man gud ni ilang gipanghimo (The prices of these will vary since they are customized),” said Endab.

The prices of mats range from P500 to P1,000, depending to the size and design.

Prices for bags range from P400 to P800, while accessories like hats, earrings, and necklaces cost around P50 to P200.

Endab said that banig products can also be bought at Badian public market.

He said winners of the competition will win cash prizes -- P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000. The winners will be announced on Saturday, July 20.

The Banig Weaving Competition is the local government unit’s (LGU) initiative.

The LGU has been initiating programs to enhance the banig industry even before 2000.

“Dugay na gyud kaayo. Nagsugod man gud atong Banig Festival in 2000 pero ang programs for banig weaving under Municipal Agriculture Office even before pa 2000,” Endab said.

In 2022, the LGU allocated around 12 percent of its budget from tourism and cultural to extend programs and trainings for the banig industry in Badian.

“Around 12 percent of the budget sa Tourism and Culture Office was intended for trainings and capacity building,” Endab said, stressing that banig plays a pivotal role in the municipality as an economic driver of its tourism and cultural assets.

This translates to P1,000,000 that is slated for trainings and capacity buildings where banig industry is included and other programs in the tourism and cultural sector in the town, Endab added. (CDF)