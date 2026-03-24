Badian, Moalboal score big wins in Calderon Cup

BADIAN and Moalboal both came away with impressive victories in the 1st Calderon Cup Under-21 basketball tournament on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the Badian Sports Complex in Badian, Cebu.

Host team Badian defeated Ginatilan, 92–77, behind a strong performance from James Ivan Alvizo, who scored 26 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists, and made six steals.

Clifford Belarmino added 14 points, while Clark Aron Bulahan recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Ginatilan had a good start, taking a 24–17 lead in the first quarter. But Badian fought back with a 12–4 run to move ahead, 29–28, after a layup by Lei Beltram Abranilla in the second quarter.

The game stayed close, with the lead changing 11 times. Still, Badian managed to stay in front, 62–57, by the end of the third quarter.

Ginatilan tried to rally and cut the lead to 66–64 after a basket by John Luis Mansueto. However, a quick 6–0 run by Belarmino and Bulahan helped Badian pull away for good.

Jigger Biligantol led Ginatilan with 16 points. John Rusell Gosanes and James Miguel Tuason added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

In the first game, Moalboal cruised to a 79–57 win over Alcantara.

Moalboal, one of the top teams in the tournament organized by Cebu 7th District Rep. Patricia “Patsy” Calderon, quickly took control of the game. They built a huge lead of 49–22 and never looked back.

Leo Talledo led Moalboal with 15 points, along with seven rebounds, five steals, and two assists. Jhon Ryan Abines had 11 points, while Jeremar Calanilao added 10 points.

For Alcantara, Yuro Fuentes had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Eiam Zyann and Humphrey Gador chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Next up, Moalboal will face Dumanjug on March 27 in Ronda, while Alcantara will try to bounce back against the host team. / JBM