Badian rallies past Ginatilan; Moalboal routs Alcantara

JAMES Ivan Alvizo erupted for 26 points to lead host Badian to a 92–77 victory over Ginatilan in the newly opened 1st Calderon Cup Under-21 basketball tournament at the Badian Sports Complex in the town of Badian, Cebu.

Aside from Alvizo, who also tallied nine rebounds, three assists, and six steals, Badian drew solid support from Clifford Belarmino with 14 points, while Clark Aron Bulahan registered a double-double with 13 markers and 10 rebounds.

Ginatilan came out strong early and took a 24–17 lead in the first quarter.

However, the contest gradually tightened as Badian unleashed a 12-4 rally to seize a 29–28 advantage, capped by Lei Beltram Abranilla's layup with 5:20 left in the second quarter.

From there, the lead changed hands 11 times, but Badian managed to close the third quarter ahead, 62–57.

Showing strong determination, Ginatilan trimmed the gap to 66–64 on a reverse layup by John Luis Mansueto, but a decisive 6–0 run orchestrated by Clifford Belarmino and Clark Aron Bulahan restored Badian’s control and paved the way for the win.

Jigger Biligantol led Ginatilan with 16 points, while John Rusell Gosanes and James Miguel Tuason added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

In the first game, Moalboal also made an impressive debut by demolishing Alcantara, 79–57.

Considered one of the title favorites in the league organized by Cebu 7th District Representative Patricia “Patsy” Calderon, Moalboal wasted no time asserting control.

They stretched their lead to as much as 27 points, 49–22, and never looked back until the final buzzer.

Three Moalboal players scored in double figures, led by Leo Talledo with 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and two assists.

Jhon Ryan Abines added 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while Jeremar Calanilao chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

For Alcantara, Yuro Fuentes posted 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Eiam Zyann and Humphrey Gador contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Moalboal will next face Dumanjug on March 27 in Ronda, while Alcantara will try to bounce back against host team Ronda. (JBM)