Badian, Ronda fight for No. 4 spot in Moalboal Volleyball

BADIAN and Ronda will fight for the final playoff spot in the women’s division, while three teams will fight for the final two spots in the men’s division as the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational Inter-town volleyball tournament kicks off its final elimination round on April 27, 2024 at the Moalboal Covered Court.

Both Ronda and Badian share a 3-3 record in the women’s division, trailing Moalboal, Barili and Dumanjug, which all have a 5-1 record.

Ronda will try its luck first as it takes on Malabuyoc (2-3) on April 27, while Badian takes on Alcantara (1-5) a day later. Badian has the slight edge as Alcantara has only won once and if it wins and Ronda loses, it will bag the No. 4 spot and get a chance to fight for the P50,000 top prize.

On the other hand, Dumanjug (5-1) and Barili (5-1) will square off for the No. 2 spot in the women’s division as host Moalboal (5-1) is expected to finish at No. 1 when it takes on Alegria (1-5) on Sunday.

Men’s side

In the men’s side, Alcantara (3-2), Dumanjug (3-3) and Ronda (3-3) will fight for the last two playoff spots to join undefeated Barili (6-0) and Moalboal (5-1).

Dumanjug has the difficult assignment among the three as it will face off with Barili, while Ronda takes on Malabuyoc. Should Dumanjug lose, it will finish at 3-4, opening the door for Ronda and Alcantara to finish at either No. 3 or No. 4.

Alcantara (3-2) will face off with winless Alegria (0-5) on April 27 and Badian (3-3) and a win against Alegria should seal its entry in the playoff round.

For the volleyball competition, the Nos. 1 and 2 will face off for a seat in the final, with the loser playing the winner between the Nos. 3 and 4.

The loser between the Nos. 3 and 4 teams will automatically finish at fourth place. / ML