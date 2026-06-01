Badian shocks Moalboal to win Calderon Cup Girls Volleyball title

BADIAN exacted the sweetest revenge after extinguishing host team Moalboal’s fiery ambitions in four sets, 12-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21, to capture the Calderon Cup Girls Volleyball 21-Under championship on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Moalboal Municipal Gym.

​In front of a massive crowd that loudly cheered for both sides, Badian displayed the extraordinary heart of a champion. Despite dropping the opening set, Badian rose like a wounded tiger, roaring back to dominate the host team, Moalboal, in the next three sets.

Athena Keith Tapia led Badian on both ends of the floor and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament which featured eight municipalities from Cebu's 7th District.

​Tapia spearheaded her team's offense by registering 15 points on 15 killer attacks, dismantling Moalboal's defense in the final three sets.

​Trailing 2-1, Moalboal tried to force a deciding fifth set and forged a late-game rally in the fourth set to tie the score at 21-21. However, Badian's solid defense and powerful spikes ultimately prevailed, securing the first-ever championship in the .ltournament which is part of the Grassroots Sports Development program of 7th District Representative Patsy Calderon.

​Aside from a large championship trophy, Badian took home a P50,000 cash prize.

​The honor was exceptionally sweet for Badian as they rewrote history. They shattered the "perfect record" of Moalboal, bthe only team that defeated them during the elimination round.

​Despite the heartbreaking loss, Moalboal went home with the runner-up trophy and a P40,000 cash prize.

​Meanwhile, the Battle for Third Place was equally thrilling. Dumanjug emerged victorious after a nail-biting three-set match against Alcantara, winning 25-14, 18-25, 25-23. With this victory, Dumanjug officially claimed third place. Both twans also brought home the corresponding cash prize.

​Aside from Tapia, the other players who received individual awards were

Cecilia Gocotano (best setter); Erojo (best libero), Desiree Sabandal (1st Middle Blocker); Jojie Obenita (2nd Middle Blocker); Kian Meg Delocura (1st Outside Spiker); Ivie Samontanez (Best Opposite Spiker).

In line with this success, Congressman Calderon revealed that to continue honing the talents of the youth in the district, the Calderon Cup will hold "pocket tournaments" across various towns in the 7th District.

​As part of this initiative, Mayor Fritz Lastimoso of Alcantara announced that his town will host a two-day pocket tournament as one of the highlights for their upcoming annual fiesta this August. (JBM)