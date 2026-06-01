Badian stuns Moalboal to win Calderon Cup V’ball crown

BADIAN spoiled the party for host Moalboal and pulled off a telling comeback from one set down, crushing Moalboal’s title dreams in four sets, 12-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21, to snatch the Calderon Cup girls’ volleyball 21-Under crown on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the packed Moalboal Municipal Gym.

Athena Keith Tapia led Badian on both ends of the floor and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, which featured eight municipalities from Cebu’s

7th District.

Tapia spearheaded her team’s offense by registering 15 points on 15 killer attacks, dismantling Moalboal’s defense in the final three sets.

Trailing 2-1, Moalboal tried to force a deciding fifth set and forged a late-game rally in the fourth set to tie the score at 21-21. However, Badian’s solid defense and powerful spikes ultimately prevailed, securing the first-ever championship in the tournament, which is part of the Grassroots Sports Development program of 7th District Representative Patsy Calderon.

Badian took home the P50,000 cash prize.

The win was sweet for Badian, as it avenged its loss to Moalboal in the elimination round and handed the latter its only defeat in the tournament.

Moalboal went home with the runner-up trophy and a P40,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Dumanjug emerged victorious after a nail-biting three-set match against Alcantara, winning 25-14, 18-25, 25-23, in the battle for third.

The other players who received individual awards were Cecilia Gocotano (best setter), Erojo (best libero), Desiree Sabandal (1st middle blocker), Jojie Obenita (2nd middle blocker), Kian Meg Delocura (1st outside spiker), and Ivie Samontanez (best opposite spiker).

In line with this success, Congressman Calderon revealed that to continue honing the talents of the youth in the district, the Calderon Cup will hold “pocket tournaments” across various towns in the 7th District.

As part of this initiative, Mayor Fritz Lastimoso of Alcantara announced that his town will host a two-day pocket tournament as one of the highlights for their upcoming annual fiesta this August. / JBM