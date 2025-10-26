Badian temporarily halts canyoneering for safety checks

The LGU clarified that Kawasan Falls remains open to the public, and only the canyoneering route is closed until safety checks are completed.

“We ask for the understanding and cooperation of all guides, operators, and visitors as we continue to uphold safety, sustainability, and responsible tourism practices in Badian. Your safety is our top priority,” the LGU said.

In a separate advisory on Friday, October 24, the municipal government reminded visitors that canyoneering is a nature-based adventure that comes with inherent environmental risks such as slippery rocks, strong water currents, and occasional falling debris.

The Municipal Tourism Office, in coordination with accredited guides and operators, enforces strict safety measures, including:

- Mandatory use of helmets and life vests;

- Assignment of trained guides per group;

- Daily monitoring of weather and water conditions;

- Regular inspection of trails and equipment, and;

- Suspension of activities during unsafe conditions.

The LGU described the October 23 rockfall incident, which injured 39-year-old guide Ritjel Baldivino Aspacio, as an isolated case and assured that safety protocols remain in place.

“Canyoneering in Badian continues to be a safe, guided, and well-managed adventure, as long as all participants adhere to safety rules and cooperate with their accredited guides,” the LGU added. (CDF)