Badian temporarily halts canyoneering for safety checks

THE Municipal Government of Badian has ordered the temporary suspension of canyoneering activities in Barangay Matutinao starting Sunday, October 26, 2025, to allow for further assessment and clearing operations following a rockfall incident that injured a tour guide earlier this week.
In an advisory posted Saturday, October 25, on its official tourism page Breathtaking Badian, the local government said the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) had already conducted initial inspections and clearing activities in the affected area.
However, authorities said additional evaluations are needed “to guarantee that the area is completely safe for both tourists and tourism workers.”
The LGU clarified that Kawasan Falls remains open to the public, and only the canyoneering route is closed until safety checks are completed.
“We ask for the understanding and cooperation of all guides, operators, and visitors as we continue to uphold safety, sustainability, and responsible tourism practices in Badian. Your safety is our top priority,” the LGU said.
In a separate advisory on Friday, October 24, the municipal government reminded visitors that canyoneering is a nature-based adventure that comes with inherent environmental risks such as slippery rocks, strong water currents, and occasional falling debris.
The Municipal Tourism Office, in coordination with accredited guides and operators, enforces strict safety measures, including:
- Mandatory use of helmets and life vests;
- Assignment of trained guides per group;
- Daily monitoring of weather and water conditions;
- Regular inspection of trails and equipment, and;
- Suspension of activities during unsafe conditions.
The LGU described the October 23 rockfall incident, which injured 39-year-old guide Ritjel Baldivino Aspacio, as an isolated case and assured that safety protocols remain in place.
“Canyoneering in Badian continues to be a safe, guided, and well-managed adventure, as long as all participants adhere to safety rules and cooperate with their accredited guides,” the LGU added. (CDF)