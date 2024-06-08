Badian to spend P20M to develop nature park

A NEW infrastructure project will be built in the southwestern town of Badian, Cebu, following its victory in the recent Tourism Champions Challenge (TCC) organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The project is set to literally elevate the visitor experience at the Toong Spring Nature Park.

The local government unit (LGU) won P20 million for its proposal to develop its nature park in Barangay Poblacion.

The awarding was held on April 15, 2024.

According to the project briefer submitted by the Municipal Government, the Toong Spring Nature Park aims to develop a vibrant and engaging park that offers a variety of recreational opportunities and promotes environmental appreciation.

The park will be designed to “provide a harmonious blend of natural beauty, educational experiences and outdoor activities for individuals and families to enjoy.”

The tourist attraction will feature a botanical butterfly garden, rock wall, Toong spring, walking paths, picnic areas, camping areas and fishing.

The Municipality added that the park development project seeks to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for individuals and families, promoting outdoor recreation, education and appreciation for nature.

“It will serve as a haven for biodiversity, a place of learning, and a retreat for those seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life,” it said.

The park also aims to be a model for sustainable tourism that integrates conservation, sustainable tourism and community engagement.

“By establishing a well-managed and environmentally responsible nature park, it aims to contribute to the protection of ecosystems, the education of visitors, the empowerment of local communities, and the promotion of sustainable development practices all while upholding Philippine Service of Excellence standards for all visitors’ interactions,” the Municipality added.

The other winner

Badian was not the only winner in Central Visayas.

Tubigon in the neighboring province of Bohol also won P25 million to enhance the area surrounding the Enchanted Ilijan Hill Volcanic Nature Park in Barangay Poblacion.

Its award-winning tourism proposal was described as a “catalyst in northern Bohol.”

The Municipal Government presented a comprehensive five-year Enchanted Ilijan Hill Development Plan, which outlines the establishment of a visitor center and a nature-based view deck, the Ilijan Heritage Center and Tubigon Arts and Culture Village and a scenic garden trail to the summit; power supply; internet connectivity; and the improvement of road access, water and wastewater management and drainage systems.

The plan also encompasses the establishment of site “software,” namely the installation of the local tourism council and the Ilijan Tourism Committee, delineation of the Ilijan Plug Heritage Zone, enhancement of the local tourism ordinance and training of tourism service providers.

“The Enchanted Ilijan Plug project not only seeks to improve the socio-economic conditions of the community and the well-being of the local population but also aims to showcase the unique gem of Central Visayas to the world, highlighting its weaved cultural heritage and colorful customs,” the Municipality said.

According to Tubigon’s project briefer, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management suspected that the hill was once a volcano due to its rocks’ resemblance to hardened magma.

This speculation was confirmed through petrographic analysis, where a sample rock was examined and sent to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Director Teresito Bacolcol. The analysis confirmed that the rock was andesite, an igneous rock of volcanic origin, thus establishing that Ilijan Hill is indeed a volcanic plug, the first in the Philippines.

In addition to its geological significance, Ilijan Hill is also surrounded by folklore stories that captivate locals, visitors and adventurers.

One such story, according to the Municipality, involves the mythical ship mv Ili, which brought goods to Maria Cacao, a mythical woman residing in Ilijan Hill. The ship carried golden plates, goblets, utensils and cutlery, which the townspeople would borrow from Maria Cacao for special occasions. When a borrower failed to return the utensils, it angered Maria Cacao and made her close the entry door to Ilijan Hill. Today, there are two large stones that resemble a closed door atop the hill.

Model for sustainable tourism

The TCC was launched last year by the DOT and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority. A total of P255 million was earmarked as awards for winning LGUs.

During the awarding ceremony, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. added P5 million to the winning LGUs.

The proposals from Badian and Tubigon were among the 15 selected tourism proposals out of 98 entries submitted by 90 LGUs. Five winners were chosen from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, respectively. / KOC