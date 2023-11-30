Bagtik 1986 routs Golden Warriors 1982 in USC NABC’s ‘Last Dance’

THE 1986 Bagtik crushed the 1982 Golden Warriors, 118-56, at the start of the USC North Alumni Basketball Club (NABC) Cong. Bingo Bagtik Matugas Cup, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at the USC North Campus gym.

The event marked the grand return of the tournament that was last staged in 2019. Some of the school’s most notable alumni graced the opening ceremonies. This included four-time PBA Most Valuable Player Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez and Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” F. Matugas II, who currently serves as a representative of the Surigao del Norte’s first legislative.

Matugas made his presence known in 1986’s Division 1 victory as he tallied 32 points. Arturo Mata was the team’s high-point-man with 40 markers, while former pro Lou Regidor registered 19 points.

Over in Division 2, the 2003 Stallions won over the 2002 Goats, 65-56. Gavin Jumao-as led the way for the Stallions with 13 markers, while Michael Marabe had 12 points. Rommel Zamora had 11 points as well for Batch 2003.

In Division 3 action, the 2009 Legacy triumphed over the 2010 Pioneers, 74-63. Dominic Adlawan had a field day as he scored 27 points while Ram Enriquez fired in 14 points for the Legacy.

In Division 4, the 2018 Callants won over the 2016 Undaunted, 61-58. Kian Catupig paced the winning team with 16 points while King Balaga contributed 13 markers.