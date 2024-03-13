Bahay eyes redemption in NBTC national finals

ATENEO de Cebu star Jared Bahay may have his eyes set on getting his collegiate career with the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles started, but it doesn’t mean he’s not keen on finishing his high school career with a bang.

With the 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals looming on March 18 to 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Bahay said he and his Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles squad want to redeem themselves after their heartbreaking exit in the semifinals last year when they lost to the Reinhard Jumamoy-led National University-Nazareth School Bullpups, 91-90, in double overtime in the semifinals.

“Mas motivated kasi Ateneo de Cebu has another chance of redeeming ourselves this year. I think lahat kami motivated to win this one,” Bahay said.

He committed to join the Blue Eagles earlier this year and shared he has been training with the team during the weekends. He said the experience has placed him away from Cebu and out of his comfort zone. However, he knows this is something he must do to get to know his teammates.

“I’m just trying to build relationships,” Bahay added.

The savvy guard also shared how Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin treats everyone equally.

“Si Coach Tab, pinupush ka niya talaga. Bini-build talaga niya and he doesn’t treat you like a rookie,” Bahay said. / JNP