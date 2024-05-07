Bahay scores nine in debut for ADMU Eagles

AFTER a storied career playing for the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, talented guard Jared Bahay has finally flown the coop and moved to another nest, landing at the Ateneo de Manila University to play for the Blue Eagles.

Although his debut game did not finish on a victorious note as Ateneo got smashed by rivals, De La Salle University Green Archers, 95-67, in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 3 on May 5, 2024 at the Enderun Colleges, the country’s top-ranked high school player shared he had some mixed emotions about his collegiate debut.

While in Cebu City, Bahay often found himself head and shoulders above the competition due to his savvy and experience playing for Batang Gilas. However, he says playing against collegiate players is more difficult. With players who are more mature and definitely stronger than him, Bahay said he can’t take any plays off playing at this level.

“Of course, college is very different already. Everyone is mature, strong, and smart. No time to slack off and relax yourself because they are going to take advantage of it” said Bahay in a talk with Sunstar Cebu.

Bahay had nine points, all from beyond the arc, in his collegiate debut. He added two rebounds but shot the ball poorly, going 3-for-9 from three-point land and 0-for-2 from the free-throw line.

With one game under his belt, Bahay acknowledged he has plenty to learn and a lot of room to grow under the watchful eye of Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin.

“I felt nervous before the game and I can say that there is a lot of improving to do. Nonetheless, I felt very happy, and I can say that I’m living the dream now,” Bahay added. / JNP